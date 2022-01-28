SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 109,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.