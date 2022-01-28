Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $118,579.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

