Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SLHG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 108,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

