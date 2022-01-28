Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.78

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $133.78 and last traded at $135.64, with a volume of 22267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.35.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.