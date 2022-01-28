SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 12,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

