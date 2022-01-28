SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,387 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of SLM worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.