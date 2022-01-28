SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.16 ($14.95) and last traded at €13.54 ($15.39). 38,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.84 ($15.73).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $283.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.66.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.