Smart MFG Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and $31,803.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00106951 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 319,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

