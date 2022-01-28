SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading Down 2%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 99 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.