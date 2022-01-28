Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $94.98 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and $94.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00041138 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00104790 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,294,923,563 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

