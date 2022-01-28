Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $315,047.76 and approximately $458,495.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

