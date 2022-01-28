Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Boosted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,377 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 4.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Snap worth $218,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 569.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.74.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

