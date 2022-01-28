Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.