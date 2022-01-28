Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the third quarter worth $210,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

