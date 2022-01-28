Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
