Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.