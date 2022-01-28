Socorro Asset Management LP Acquires 7,236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Socorro Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

