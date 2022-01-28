Socorro Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 3.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

LLY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.29. 26,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.20. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.