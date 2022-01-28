Socorro Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $120.12. 80,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,648. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

