Socorro Asset Management LP Buys 11,359 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $426,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.32. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.44 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

