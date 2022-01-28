Socorro Asset Management LP Has $13.59 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,999 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 3.8% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of AES worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2,739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 23,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.