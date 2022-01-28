Socorro Asset Management LP Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 4.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.29. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

