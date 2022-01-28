Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 10,833 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.42. 89,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,820. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

