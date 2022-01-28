Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 74,085 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 3.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 17,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

