SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.36. 2,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) by 505.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

