Solanium Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $2.36 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

