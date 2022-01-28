SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.73

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.73 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.51 ($0.33). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,254,594 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.59) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £580.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.70.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

