Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 154,700 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

