Somerset Group LLC Buys 678 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 162,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 252,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

