SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 12% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $108.60 million and $4.18 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

