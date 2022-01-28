Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in January

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

