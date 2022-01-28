Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in January

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Sompo
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.