Sonar (PING) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Sonar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $70,387.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

