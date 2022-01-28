SONM [old] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,593.00 (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SONM [old] has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004471 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00105472 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “
