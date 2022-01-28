Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sonos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

