SORA Validator Token One Day Volume Reaches $123,118.00 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $157,937.31 and approximately $123,118.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,627.47 or 1.00147029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00077643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00510087 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,374 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

