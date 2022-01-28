South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.17. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,791. The company has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

