Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,881.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 130,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 123,825 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 887,226 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -856.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.