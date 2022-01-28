Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,881.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,406 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,825 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 5.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -856.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

