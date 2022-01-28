Soverain (SOVE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the US dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00179301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00384052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

