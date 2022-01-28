SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Down 1.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 11,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.