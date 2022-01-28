SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0152 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $430,682.98 and $3,517.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

