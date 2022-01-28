SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of SpartanNash worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $876.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.