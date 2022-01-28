SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.08

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 2900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

