SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.