SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,041 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 268,460 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,501,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 101,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,757,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

