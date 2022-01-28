SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 423,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,399,035 shares.The stock last traded at $77.37 and had previously closed at $77.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

