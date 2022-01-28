Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Purchases $15,675.50 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $15,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Gerald Hellerman bought 600 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $8,706.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 17,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,875. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,610 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

