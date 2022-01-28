Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.16

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.16 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.98). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 27,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £66.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.16.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

