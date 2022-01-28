Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPB opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

