Spectrum (SPT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,657.50 and $38.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00289849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

