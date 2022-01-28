Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 91.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.1%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.